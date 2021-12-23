Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 75,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,461. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.