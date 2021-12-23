Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,208 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

F stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

