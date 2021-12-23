Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Critical Review

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forma Therapeutics N/A -25.38% -23.78% Novavax -89.31% -149.66% -45.23%

This table compares Forma Therapeutics and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 6.69 -$70.41 million ($3.27) -4.34 Novavax $475.60 million 29.14 -$418.26 million ($14.81) -12.38

Forma Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forma Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Forma Therapeutics and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forma Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 296.13%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $259.20, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Novavax on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

