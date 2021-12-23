FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.