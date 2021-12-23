Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 59,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

