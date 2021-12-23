Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSNUY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 62,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.