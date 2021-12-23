Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.29.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average of $139.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total value of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.