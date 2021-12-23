Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Up 10.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) were up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 3,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 423,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Specifically, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $29,857.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 over the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.74 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 763.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 93.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.