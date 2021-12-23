Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEMKT:FURY) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 160,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67.

About Fury Gold Mines (NYSEMKT:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

