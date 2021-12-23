Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Acquires A$19,772.41 in Stock

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) insider Geoff Wilson bought 12,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,772.41 ($14,022.98).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Geoff Wilson bought 12,656 shares of Future Generation Global Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,907.89 ($14,119.07).
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Geoff Wilson bought 7,022 shares of Future Generation Global Investment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.58 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,094.76 ($7,868.62).
About Future Generation Global Investment
