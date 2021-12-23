FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FirstCash, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a research note issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

