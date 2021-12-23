FY2021 EPS Estimates for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Reduced by Analyst

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.33. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

MTZ stock opened at $90.75 on Thursday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MasTec by 2,417.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 4,875.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $152,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

