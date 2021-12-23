FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.89.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

PNR opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.