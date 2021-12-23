GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.75.

NYSE:GME opened at $154.00 on Monday. GameStop has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.76 and a beta of -2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 1,640.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares during the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

