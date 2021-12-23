GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
