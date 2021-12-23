GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. 42,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.46 and a 200 day moving average of $190.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.93 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.