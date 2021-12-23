Gather (GTH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $229,678.00

Gather (CURRENCY:GTH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Gather has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and approximately $229,678.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gather has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gather alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00043099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . Gather’s official website is www.gather.network . Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gather and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.