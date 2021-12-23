GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Up 9.4%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.54 and last traded at $48.38. 19,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,371,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. HSBC cut their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 410,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $926,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

