Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have commented on GMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 344.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMTX stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

