Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMTX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $2.80 on Monday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

