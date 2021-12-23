Genesis Shards (GS) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $56,681.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.04 or 0.08043240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,641.57 or 0.99575538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007030 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

