GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 2.5%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares were down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 3,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 218,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHRS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,585,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,590,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,724,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

