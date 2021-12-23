Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.65. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 3,079 shares.

The company has a market cap of $9.95 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

