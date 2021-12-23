Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will report $721.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.00 million and the highest is $728.40 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $690.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,588. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

