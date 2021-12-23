Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for about 4.0% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.08% of Global Payments worth $36,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.25. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.