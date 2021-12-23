GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $112,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

