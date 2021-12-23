GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

