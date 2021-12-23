Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Stake Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 468,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

