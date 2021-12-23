GravityCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $41,824.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00056963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.78 or 0.08002125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,271.94 or 1.00147941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007111 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,805,356 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

