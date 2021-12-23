Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:GREE opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Greenidge Generation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

