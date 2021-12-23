Grin Hits Market Cap of $22.96 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $22.96 million and $1.99 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,658.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,946.24 or 0.08110138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00322274 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.00905419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00073410 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.76 or 0.00424930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00254233 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 92,323,260 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

