GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,023,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.17. 2,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,366. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

