GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $19.25 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for about 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $19,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of PFG traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,448. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

