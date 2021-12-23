GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $48.24 Million in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,102,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,000. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises 3.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.11% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 223,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 79,894 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter.

BUFR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.59. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

