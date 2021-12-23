GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,292 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.32. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $369.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.70.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

