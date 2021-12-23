GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,693 shares of company stock worth $17,159,941. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

