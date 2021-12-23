GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $220.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.46. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.