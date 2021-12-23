GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,817,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,183,000 after buying an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 62,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $51.14.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.