GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

