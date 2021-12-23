GWM Advisors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $118.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.58. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $133.87.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.