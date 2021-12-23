GXO Logistics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,763 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 445% compared to the average daily volume of 874 call options.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

