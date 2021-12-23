HaloDAO (RNBW) Tops One Day Volume of $49,578.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $444,965.64 and approximately $49,578.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

