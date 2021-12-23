Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Trading 1.8% Higher

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.78 and last traded at $94.78. 2,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück SE will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

