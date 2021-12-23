Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,855,000 after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $400.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

