Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.38 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $325.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.72 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

