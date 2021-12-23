Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,412 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $650,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,770 shares of company stock valued at $409,988,178 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $124.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.86 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.