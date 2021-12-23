Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 297 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,604.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,480.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

