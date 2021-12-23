Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,602 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after buying an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after buying an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after buying an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

TSN stock opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

