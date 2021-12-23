Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 140.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 77.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after acquiring an additional 330,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

NYSE OXY opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

