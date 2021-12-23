Harvest Finance Market Cap Hits $61.97 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $94.60 or 0.00186063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.97 million and approximately $12.33 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013502 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 677,770 coins and its circulating supply is 655,037 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

