Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

